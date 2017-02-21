Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart editor, disinvited to speak at CPAC

Controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos will not be the keynote speaker at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the group that organizes the event said.
0:36 | 02/21/17

Transcript for Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart editor, disinvited to speak at CPAC
My in not a list will hold a news conference A hopes to stamp out the furor over his comments defending sexual relations between men. And boys as young as thirteen Minneapolis is also. Eight Brighton art news editor and he's been kicked off those speakers list of the Conservative Political Action Conference. He says a video clips of his comments have an edited to harm him. His latest FaceBook posting says quote I've gone through worse. This will not defeat make publisher also decided to cancel the upcoming release of his book.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

