Minnesota Gov. 'Doing Great' After Fainting During Speech

The governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, collapsed while giving the State of the State speech there Monday night, but state officials said he "quickly recovered."
0:41 | 01/24/17

Nexus mourning a frightening incidents for the governor of Minnesota overnight Mark Dayton stumbled last night after entering the state house chamber to deliver an annual address to lawmakers. Then the 69 year old Democrat spoke for about forty minutes and he took a long sip of water and then this happened. Uses loses so it. Don't won't close. And Dayton was not able to finish the dress but he did walk out of the building under his own power. His son later treated that Dayton is quote doing great. His chief of staff says he will release the state budget proposal this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

