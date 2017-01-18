Transcript for Last Minute Inaugural Ball Gown Shopping at Betsy Fisher

Your ABC news digital I'm that he got. And shot them. EE. You're telling me that so many coming. Off helper tonight her Ray Allen to what you had. Your jacket. I'm Olga frightening come out yet her. Well in Washington but also in action here. And that. And it's. Twenty years rajoub Yasser area. Just. From. And I. Good acting. And in the past. Current or eat what hot issue. And popular and here's past and right out of the that is what each I'm more. Concerned. Yeah. Her and anyway you know wet and you. Back these. This is going to execute and act like there's something pretty there coursing. Her Oscar to be historic Oscar along Oscar and that's really how evening where he separates art using GAAP. I'm vendors and our involves us and eat fast act its pieces. How. How many new ball out you normally get her on her all the did address is artists. And some. They know what cast and you have. ETQ. On. The dollars is just. We're talking at the inaugural ball it. Believe it. Dozens of unofficial ball and the city on Friday Thursday. Night two official and a Briton Terry at. All. And homeless. You have to look all I can granite yet he taking. You want to work. You can actually eaten and where is that you're the. Immediately and I'm not address they. Receivers. Hair line. He actually art. And if so we need to our accepted Christ and I think after he allegedly getting something that ever so. Well. And you doing it cracked. Under increased. But. All. People beat. All older women. In. It. And as we can his own room what opinions so let me mention economics hasn't. Come pick. What to Wear off to everyone and I'm all our girls I. Interviewed everyone asked me. And they're actually. Hit. How. On. An unlocking and he. Car. Trying to hammer and you'll be helping him also. Union and extreme. Matthew you're asking is it that. Watching the in soccer ball down shopping. Like. A lot we last minute and nothing. Are. You can never ever. Yeah. And I think I know you aren't as. Some things. From the his. Oh yeah. That. You it isn't there. And it. I'm not. Look at them. Go track them on. Apple T did not anticipating. Clerk or about how I like that in mind that he's been working under well. I'm. At least for power and hold hands and X and eat. Me. And lately he attention to this. Map. Yeah. It. Are. Content. To be a couple picked out ready to back you off among them for me go to the. The classic this is exactly neighbors we start it in me or more exotic and it's actually her Allan street are not meaning. I don't worry about. And that. I hate you can even rinsed. Under yeah. It's or. Is. A good time agree. Oh. The temperature it's our tradition in. He this year looks like they'll. More but knowing teeth eat come inauguration means your greens are raining snow. My career. I. There. Are news. He. So comfortable. Little. Gallantly. Nannies exactly. Eight but also to you're not. If she. Means. Now they're all gonna show that Apple's let's not accurate picture yet. And busy here yeah indeed. It's only. In. He's on is that. Or aren't way they look nice ring finger. Up my Christmas here. And and. Scary. Good to OK I did loses and I. C percent. Traditional it's. Act see what your act exactly although of course everybody here likes to give it so we love if you come out. Comment so I'm popping here in turning about the one time and come out I want. Hard critiques and opinions and ever growing air controller and is well on anyone. Has critique is running out Unix and went nice. And there aren't coherent fashion and happily big. Would you like him zippers yeah. Yeah and it's already out there. Let me. You're the student. Another option. Here thank you know. I don't. Think. Sure there are. And happening. You're. Gonna get I mean usually. Think you. The extra caller ordered anything from each outfit it. We're. 08. Who hurt. Oh yeah has the. We're almost ready O time the bond she is okay. What do you. OK and we Matt. When a guy's name the colors and domino. That's an insult I'm getting also under current situation like true people trying hunt soccer for every dress. And arsons imagining how a guy and my hair done for her real belong. It isn't it the content the shape if they mean and correct. It. He wanted. Me. I'd way you. Think you know he's pretty good time this. Well pros his is not on and are you live how ever you know and you could try I. So we can we go at this. Point and it's. The extra yeah that. You hear me and neckline. I'm empathetic and tarmac here. She and she returned she is. Pretty any opinion. I'm. It's I don't like it now. And then we got that neckline I think neckline. You. Territory but an oh yeah. More and unconventional once it can't be aren't. Important to them all yes yes it's super super pretty. And each the tree. I. Her age. I RA. Remember this rebellion her dress and her 215. In the meantime if you why is agent. It's also issues in the show we're. Thank. I. Okay. It's. Some other options for Donna Morgan. Okay. Hey we ever think interact. Flu. Best words. No limits is the one from the sale Akamai and ignited by well over each and and at. There. The T. After. Reading and I are. On on comfort. It. Oh don't. Opt. Out. How it's. I. And what. It and act out. There are. 88. It you. If your. Shirt sleeves eagle. And I think. Question how popular colors for me that they're flat tire white tie in. Or are. And I. He's injured. And kept. Its. It and operational trends. Where Hitler. And there. You know. It where there. And so grant here we're. We timing and I'm here and there do you think just you evening stories in recent. There. You know we're expecting bolder colors to. I don't want I think to me about talent that it acts yeah tells her. Over and well control and that she loves us one hop. Added popular. Port is. An act. Have. No interesting. It's more pro and I thought you anywhere in the hunt. A him. And I would regret that now. This is the next and we're trying line is. Our it's even more. I don't. He's. Here and so when she she. Art. I. Oh. I. It. Yeah. I'm issue all truth. OK yeah. Yeah. Now. We'll. Currently in the Indian because. Yeah yeah. In untraditional nontraditional a room. I'm really excited. I'm hot and yet it I can't. And yeah. I. All I'm. An event they. Yeah yeah yeah. Slowed can't. But. This. He's an album art it's FAA. A look you have to commit to you and you'll. It was called rescue. And errors. Or any part of me just. How often people coming and I need for tonight and take them. Yeah yeah yeah. I. I love and Mike like outward needed breath here is where it. An ox mountain and it. I. Isn't long dresses and under auctioning. Or perhaps. Other units in history and art are. And you are not. Happy. The only eat and actually. I. Well. In this way it's just standing and singing hello where all alone. It. Now also we should say with the price. Me. The marks and addresses an effort not immediately. And east title and beat me to use money on mountain district has some me. Are you really want of a kind of really are and it's just me. I'm also really curious to hear what people. The yeah thank you like it. Other. Numbers he has yeah. That's her right right. And not unexpected reaction at all because the top. It's a certain. This BS now in. Yet anything. And it's as showstopper not. Quit. He put the jacket on top of that I loved issuer sleeve this jacket. And bought an answer. So it's time and it reminds all. Was talking about. Choosing a piece. Thank you make a statement that it plans. An epidemic an auger armed recently people that they're trying to stand out underground in trying to make. Statements so I had an eyewitness to meet with me and I don't know where. Critics think. Next agree. Now. It is serious time. And I'm Michelle Obama. Yeah so does sports articles written about Arnold that she patents used his nine years from the time for our. A bigger reason than just what. It was or name and thought it would be kind of history and politics in. And the job picking address. More. The bigger deal that happened in. Crash that. Cost you. All looking let's. Yeah. Tired of very. You know so here that's the most basic thing. Forget anything and have to say. In. The that cropped top that Howard Dean the super. High. Aaron but it Coleman. And rats are going to let the group out your vote. Number. As that aren't numbered air. I believe there's one here what are. Helping out yet you want don't IRI. Does actually had taken aback. Out. Oh. Oh yeah you you track. It will be. Solid. Drape that it is more plastic ball but it has this funky awesome flat out order. Are you a shoulder and it hits you it's your mama. Yeah. Now. He. Her. Hair. And it. And. Apparent. Him. More options not a word do. A. Okay. Yeah. Anticipation. Mount. Oh. Yeah ready for this flat yeah. It's. How. They. I. I. Short line and it. Actually and. We're getting a gorgeous from the from the group here. It's it's. Them. You think. I what's. After trying to its final dress but can all the courtroom. And things program. Or. I'm. We. This is now my regret this is helping. There is. Temporary. Or and beyond they zinni. Eight or how are in that great this election. How much this. Any money frightening you're going to an all right at once a lifetime opportunity. I think partly my. Also have a much better under then. They're so this has. The market. It can't at this time residents have been and he. Here. I. I a little longer. Like all of down prince that's great now with just. Edged her. That's an important going on here yeah. Yeah IDB will be locked in the store anywhere packages lined up rush shipment orders. They're all out indefinitely and others. In. And have another. Shot her. Lap soccer's. Clearly they are but I absolutely. Love this dress. I weigh on. I. After. I got you are helping out my. Not count. Are. About. While. The I. And that. Everyone. The I. Think he's not back into history a wash me. She's shocked there's still time and an opening with a little bit and I I rent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.