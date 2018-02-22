Missouri governor indicted on invasion of privacy charge

Gov. Eric Greitens is accused of trying to blackmail a woman he was allegedly having an affair with.
02/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Missouri governor indicted on invasion of privacy charge
The governor of Missouri has now been indicted tonight governor Eric brightens charged with filling invasion of privacy late today he's accused of trying to blackmail woman he was having an affair went. Photographing her naked. Allegedly threatening to release the picture if she spoke about the relationship the governor tonight calls the allegations. Baseless.

