Transcript for Mitch McConnell weighs in on latest on President Trump's taxes

Let's go unanswered one item in the news and we're very public a year ago calling for president to release his taxes the revelation last night that change anything in your mind me any. Questions more urgent and see more. Yeah throwing up and down. There's no. Legal requirement these guns dealer on. Okay we'll have some fun today because we're talking sports when he gets assigned to baseball part I don't know if you seen these are not and I part of senator Mitch McConnell. There with there is that if you'd get your autograph right you set this finally finally frequent human. Pretty good part of this part of this that I think this is this is comical. Please I know you settle art but years. Workers are now so there it's like the autograph on the rack as well you know actually people might only visual well do you neighborhood return envelopes Finley's. I've gotten them from home from. Give you signed with the and input and snaps self growth novel opens on bush and mail. A lot of all right senator Mitch McConnell senate majority of the accident still are news yet acted in addition to pick in this. Us today we're going to be back throughout the date. In the united follow us on its the end and it pass at Brookline want a partner with the door yes a capital case that a lot of fun of me back really appreciate being here with the senator McConnell that the most senators are of course they will be over the all right thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.