Transcript for Mitt Romney running for Senate in Utah

Utah has a lot to teach the politicians in Washington. Utah has balances budgets and Washington is buried in debt. You taught exports more abroad than it imports. Washington has that backwards. Utah welcomes legal immigrants around the world. Washington says emigrants a message of exclusion and on Utah's Capitol Hill people treat one another with respect. I've decided to run for United States senate because I believe I can help bring Utah's values and Utah's a lessons to Washington. Utah is a better model for Washington. That Washington is for you top. Given all that America faces. We feel that this is the right time for me to serve our states and our country. I ask for your support. And your votes. And look forward him beating you over the coming year if you give me this opportunity. I will hold the senate seat to no one but the people of Utah no donor no corporation along my campaign. Or biased my vote. And let there be no question. I will fight for you Tom.

