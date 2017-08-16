Moderate mayor wins Republican primary to replace Rep. Chaffetz in Utah More John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, won the Republican primary in his state's third congressional district Tuesday, capping a campaign that will see him advance to November's general election. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Moderate mayor wins Republican primary to replace Rep. Chaffetz in Utah This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Moderate mayor wins Republican primary to replace Rep. Chaffetz in Utah

Now Playing: Moore, Strange advance to GOP runoff in Alabama special election

Now Playing: WH staff surprised by contentious news conference

Now Playing: RNC chairwoman reacts to Charlottesville violence, Trump's remarks

Now Playing: The Note: Trump struggles to bridge the racial divide

Now Playing: Donald Trump's news conference spirals out of control

Now Playing: Turmoil brews inside the West Wing

Now Playing: Donald Trump defends those who descended on Charlottesville to protest Confederate statue's removal

Now Playing: ABC News asks Trump if 'alt-left,' white supremacists are on same moral plane

Now Playing: Trump holds firm on remarks about Charlottesville

Now Playing: Trump: 'Blame on both sides' in Charlottesville violence

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump remarks turn from infrastructure to Charlottesville response

Now Playing: Trump: 'We'll see what happens' with Steve Bannon

Now Playing: Trump: CEOs leaving council 'out of embarrassment'

Now Playing: Trump lashes out at 'alt-left' in Charlottesville, says 'fine people on both sides'

Now Playing: Senate special election primary in Alabama a test for Trump and McConnell

Now Playing: Trump greeted by protesters on his return to Trump Tower

Now Playing: The Note: Special primary day in the USA

Now Playing: Donald Trump faces backlash in the wake of Charlottesville protest

Now Playing: Trump's response to the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49247053,"title":"Moderate mayor wins Republican primary to replace Rep. Chaffetz in Utah","duration":"0:32","description":"John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, won the Republican primary in his state's third congressional district Tuesday, capping a campaign that will see him advance to November's general election.","url":"/Politics/video/moderate-mayor-wins-republican-primary-replace-rep-chaffetz-49247053","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}