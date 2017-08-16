Moderate mayor wins Republican primary to replace Rep. Chaffetz in Utah

John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, won the Republican primary in his state's third congressional district Tuesday, capping a campaign that will see him advance to November's general election.
Moderate mayor wins Republican primary to replace Rep. Chaffetz in Utah

