While in Montreal, Obama has dinner with Trudeau

Barack Obama may no longer be the president, but that's hasn't put a damper on his "bromance" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
0:27 | 06/07/17

Former President Obama and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and add another high powered meeting yes so they had dinner in Montreal last night and discussed. Developing the next generation of leaders should get treated picture with the caption how do we get young leaders to take action their communities. Thanks at Barack Obama for your visit and insights tonight in my hometown of abstinence. Movements as winds weren't an amount looks very real very relaxed entry goes like that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47883928,"title":"While in Montreal, Obama has dinner with Trudeau","duration":"0:27","description":"Barack Obama may no longer be the president, but that's hasn't put a damper on his \"bromance\" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.","url":"/Politics/video/montreal-obama-dinner-trudeau-47883928","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
