Moore, Strange advance to GOP runoff in Alabama special election

Incumbent U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore have advanced to a runoff election in Alabama's GOP primary, the AP projected Tuesday night.
0:33 | 08/16/17

