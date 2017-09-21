Transcript for Mueller inquired about Comey and Flynn firings, Russia meeting: Sources

Special counsel Robert Mueller is not requesting White House documents suggesting president trump himself. Maybe under scrutiny in the Russian investigation the document stem from the president's Oval Office meeting with Russian diplomats the day after he fired FBI director James call me. Lawler also wants information on Donald Trump junior is misleading response to his meeting. With Russian operatives we later learned the president was directly involved in crafting that initial response. A new this morning trump campaign chairman Paul metaphor reportedly offered private briefings on the presidential race to Russian billionaire with ties to the Kremlin. Sources tell the Washington Post the offer was made by email less than two weeks before the Republican Convention. But there's no evidence in the documents showing that the offer was ever received for that any briefing took place.

