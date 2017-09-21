Mueller inquired about Comey and Flynn firings, Russia meeting: Sources

More
Senate committees are also planning hearings and interviews related to Russia.
0:47 | 09/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mueller inquired about Comey and Flynn firings, Russia meeting: Sources
Special counsel Robert Mueller is not requesting White House documents suggesting president trump himself. Maybe under scrutiny in the Russian investigation the document stem from the president's Oval Office meeting with Russian diplomats the day after he fired FBI director James call me. Lawler also wants information on Donald Trump junior is misleading response to his meeting. With Russian operatives we later learned the president was directly involved in crafting that initial response. A new this morning trump campaign chairman Paul metaphor reportedly offered private briefings on the presidential race to Russian billionaire with ties to the Kremlin. Sources tell the Washington Post the offer was made by email less than two weeks before the Republican Convention. But there's no evidence in the documents showing that the offer was ever received for that any briefing took place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49998521,"title":"Mueller inquired about Comey and Flynn firings, Russia meeting: Sources","duration":"0:47","description":"Senate committees are also planning hearings and interviews related to Russia.","url":"/Politics/video/mueller-inquired-comey-flynn-firings-russia-meeting-sources-49998521","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.