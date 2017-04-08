What to know about Mueller's use of a grand jury in the Russia probe

More
What exactly does a federal grand jury do, and what does it mean that Mueller has started utilizing one in the nation's capital? Here's what you need to know.
1:20 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to know about Mueller's use of a grand jury in the Russia probe
It's. Okay. And yeah. Or. Oh yeah. Oh. Man. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49042650,"title":"What to know about Mueller's use of a grand jury in the Russia probe","duration":"1:20","description":"What exactly does a federal grand jury do, and what does it mean that Mueller has started utilizing one in the nation's capital? Here's what you need to know.","url":"/Politics/video/muellers-grand-jury-russia-probe-49042650","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.