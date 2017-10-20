Transcript for Nancy Pelosi on dinner with Trump and Schumer

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi you recently had dinner with. Trump them and we heard a lot about that dinner but can you teach is inciting tells little bit how that played out. Well we had an invitation to add Chuck Schumer night a leader humor. Very proud of the New York Yankee they edited yet. Pretty exciting. He and president I asked it to dinner and part of what we want to say to him is we have some challenges. With some good things chief John in terms affordable care at walking away from the Paris agreement to adopt that was one dot scope and that well we'll get to duck a good but did. You know we made it had a list of concerns that we would disappoint in the president's actions on them and said we need a confidence builder. When you threshold we have to cross together we'll have a shared values and for us. That is stocked up because it's on a very short fuse but from what he had done he didn't have to do that that was hot. Really heartbreaking for the than he did what did you could say to congress passed a law. But not. I'm putting us. A timetable on so we sent to the president this is set threshold this if we can have agreement on this and and a confidence. That we can do other things but if we don't have that confidence they they're hard to put on things the president. Said you know he he supported the DREAM Act now we didn't have an agreement. Yet when the but he said he supported the DREAM Act yet need yes as an end to previous meeting he said it came to his desk he would sign a city changed at the next day I think well weekly in and you said there was no deals of what is no deal on day they young. That the only there was never deal that the agreement was. We he would support does the dream that we would work with him on some border issues we have a responsibility to protect our border. We don't have a responsibility to turn. On the he had been. The dreamers. Started reign of terror in that country by they're going after their families and and and other people but this is event every president we have had. Ronald Reagan was great I mean talk in recent history Ronald Reagan George Herbert Walker Bush or democratic presidents for short George W. Bush have always been. Very respectful of what immigration means to our country this is the first president who's made this departure. And it and a very negative way and it's it's unfortunate but nonetheless he said he supports chambers. I think he supports dreamers because the American people support the genius it's a beautiful day. Because the food the dreamers aren't so you know you can only shall we say. I have confidence that the president would not walk away from his support fortunately no one thing what was interesting instead. Is it but we want to talk we said what if we can come to this. That place and then we and repeated that it happens and we can talk about other subjects well some of that at and so. Then they asked me a question I was answering in some of the cabinet members who at the table I was in new woman the can. Big city and that it and that's why I have to stay there debate though and at the top. Faced they asked a question I was responding and all they could set a one at a time that this in my I think it. That does anybody listen when a woman speaks around here. It was listening. I have to get him back then. But there's a fracture in your party in the same way that there's a fracturing mine and there were a lot of people like Tim Ryan that are calling for you to step down and make room for new blighted. And I don't think it's necessarily about gender I think it's about leadership look at the Bernie supporters vs Hillary supporters. How do you respond to let me at with all due respect disagree with here or there is. Not of to fracture in our party similar to what's happened. Okay. I don't know part of your eyes and that party it is not a rubber stamp what. It's always been a dynamic party and it had that the vitality of it. And that you can and then one or two people who agreed to step down likening an overwhelming. Number of people in my at my caucus now I was ready to go home with Hillary won that have a woman at the top of the table. To pick tea and protecting Affordable Care Act which is for me. That's similar to Social Security Medicare medic for affordable. I had. Are happy that I act felt a responsibility to protect it and so on here to do that but I feel very confident. What I'm doing in the support that I have. But it isn't please don't it's think that is anything like the dis that. Fractures and listening pub and we have via. Crude president trump is in the White House there's a breakdown someplace well I think what this hour turn this is the first time since. 20061. What we want the congress and I was a good leader at the time this is the first time that house congressional meant they chuck and I than it was Harry Reid and a that we are the ones who are out communicating with the American people on that we have the better deal better jobs better pay. Better future for the American people we feel comfortable with that but we have to get the message across is one thing to have a message. It's another fence combined net jets could work Kenya.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.