Nashville mayor admits to affair with bodyguard

Megan Barry admitted that she cheated on her husband Bruce.
2:13 | 01/31/18

Transcript for Nashville mayor admits to affair with bodyguard
As it's already been reported. Throughout the day. I ate as a public official have had a private event in my life that I mean to us to share I had a consensual relationship when it. Member of my security detail and I am. Deeply sorry for that and I and embarrassed and I and sad and I am so sorry for all the pain I have caused my family. And his family. And I know that it. That god will forgive me. But that national doesn't have to. And I hope that I can earn their trust and I can earn your trust back from that you'll forgive me once again I just want to say. How sorry I am. How embarrassed I am trying to defense. How. Sorry I am for the pain I have caused my family and my husband it started. Several months after I came into my administration. Like its. The conversations. Between our spouses and some personal conversations I think I would rather leave those to be. Conversations that he's having with his spouse and to healing that I need to do with mine and he's it would. Yes it's over he's it would guess it's over we ended. It's over. As. And ended with saying it's over I will tell you that I know the difference between a mistake. And I made a serious mistake. But this is not a tragedy this is a mistake today I'm here to admit that I have personal failings I am only human. And I didn't stop being a human when I became the mayor. And I believe that as the mayor I've been able to do a lot of really good things in the city with the metro council and with the people I work where. And I had disappointed them terribly. And that is bad as my biggest sadness today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

