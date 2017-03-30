Transcript for NC lawmakers reach deal to repeal 'bathroom bill'

North Carolina lawmakers are expected to vote on new legislation today to repeal its bathroom law that sparked outrage nationwide. The original measure requires people to use public restrooms that correspond with their gender on their birth certificate. Republican leaders and the democratic governor reached a compromise overnight that would repeal that law but still leaves state legislatures in charge of policy on restrooms. Gay rights activists say it's still discriminatory.

