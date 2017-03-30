NC lawmakers reach deal to repeal 'bathroom bill'

Republican legislators said they reached a deal with the Democratic governor to repeal the state's controversial "bathroom bill," which among other things barred individuals from using public bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.
North Carolina lawmakers are expected to vote on new legislation today to repeal its bathroom law that sparked outrage nationwide. The original measure requires people to use public restrooms that correspond with their gender on their birth certificate. Republican leaders and the democratic governor reached a compromise overnight that would repeal that law but still leaves state legislatures in charge of policy on restrooms. Gay rights activists say it's still discriminatory.

