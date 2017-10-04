Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's pick to the fill the Supreme Court slot left open after the unexpected death of Justice Antonin Scalia, was sworn in this morning, becoming the 113th person to serve on the Supreme Court.
19:54 | 04/10/17

