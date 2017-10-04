Transcript for Neil Gorsuch takes Supreme Court justice oath

Are you ready pick out just. Neal and enforce it should do solemnly swear I Neil imports such. Solemnly swear that I will administer justice. Without respect to persons. District just. About respect purse and do equal right to the poor and to the rich and do equal right. And that I will faithfully and impartially. Discharge and perform that I will faithfully. Partially charred and before. All the duties incumbent upon me. All the duties incumbent upon me. As associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Under the constitution and laws of the United States constitution and rules. So help me god so help me god. Have a home Christmas cruise from new Supreme Court justice and of course attention. The presence won't. The standing ovation from his comments are all. Although the senator from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.