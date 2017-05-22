Netanyahu party colleague attempts Trump selfie

Israeli lawmaker Oren Hazan took out his phone to try to take a selfie with President Donald Trump, but only until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried unsuccessfully to push Hazan's arm aside.
3:00 | 05/22/17

