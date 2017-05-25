Has the news media become a scapegoat?

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss allegations that GOP candidate Greg Gianforte attacked a reporter and the climate of mistrust around the news media.
5:27 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Has the news media become a scapegoat?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47645220,"title":"Has the news media become a scapegoat?","duration":"5:27","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss allegations that GOP candidate Greg Gianforte attacked a reporter and the climate of mistrust around the news media.","url":"/Politics/video/news-media-scapegoat-47645220","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.