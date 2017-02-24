Transcript for News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle

President trump started off his day criticizing the media at the Conservative Political Action Conference the fake. News doesn't tell the true. It never will represent the people. And with that it do something about it. Hours later many media outlets including CNN the New York Times and the LA times were not allowed to attend an off camera in but only meeting. With the white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The White House Correspondents' Association is quote pro testing strongly against the action. And the associated press and time boycotted the informal briefing. The White House telling ABC who did attend the meeting along with NBC and CBS that it did not purposefully deny entry to any outlet. But rather certain outlets were specifically invited. Because we had pool and we expand it we added some folks to come cover. Meanwhile president trump continues act on campaign promises. Signing an executive order today and regulatory reform. Directing government agencies is cut up task force is to find ways to eliminate or scale back regulations. Every regulation should have to pass a simple test does it make life better or safer. For American workers for suburbs. And to moving forward with his travel ban. Last month the president tweeted that 100 in nine people were detained or held for questioning during a 27 hour period due to the band. But today the administration gave a list of people detained or process to lawyers that included 700 in 46 people. And we can expect to hear a lot more about that travel ban as a new revised version is expected from the White House sometime next week. Accurately ABC news Washington.

