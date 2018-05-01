Transcript for Nikki Haley: Iranian regime 'on notice' over crackdown on protests

Today the people of Iran are speaking to their government and their message is undeniable. Stop the support for terrorism. Stop guild giving billions of our money to killers and dictators. Stop taking our wealth and spending it on foreign fighters and proxy wars. Think of us the Iranian regime is now on notice. The world will be watching what you did in the past week what has happened on the ground throughout the nation of Iran is something the world must take note. It is a spontaneous expression of fundamental human rights. The Iranian people are rising up in over seven. It is a powerful exhibition of brave people who've become so fed up. With their oppressive government that they're willing to risk their lives in protest. The world should applaud their courage the voices of the Iranian people should be heard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.