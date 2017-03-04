Nikki Haley says there's 'no love' between US and Russia

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the implications of President Trump's treatment of foreign relations.
9:32 | 04/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nikki Haley says there's 'no love' between US and Russia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46545767,"title":"Nikki Haley says there's 'no love' between US and Russia","duration":"9:32","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the implications of President Trump's treatment of foreign relations.","url":"/Politics/video/nikki-haley-love-us-russia-46545767","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.