Transcript for Nikki Haley suggests President Trump tweeted about classified info

As president trump continues his working vacation at his private golf club in New Jersey he showing no signs of taking a break from his controversial Twitter habit. Tuesday morning the president firing off five tweets three of them Fox News stories one of those stories citing anonymous sources and apparently revealing classified information about the US tracking the movement of North Korean missiles ironically president trounce UN ambassador was on FOX & Friends condemning this story. Apparently unaware it was Fox News that released it. I can't talk about anything that classified defense and the newspaper to show and I won't tell you it's incredibly dangerous when things get out into the press like that you're not only just. In getting the scoop on something you're playing with people's lives and this is got to stop whatever the leaks are coming from if somebody thinks they're getting power fame from it. All you're doing is putting American. Sure I just last week the administration announced a crackdown on leaks but today it was the president himself allegedly spreading and leaked information. Today's presidential tweets less combative than Monday. His messages carrying a much angrier town repeatedly lashing out at democratic senator Richard Blumenthal. Who once insinuated he served in the Vietnam War I and not going to be. Distracted or bullied by these wars. President Trapp also blasted what he calls fake news and phony poll numbers saying he's bases stronger than amber. The most recent CNN poll how latter putting on trans approval rating at just 59%. Among Republicans. And early rally ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.