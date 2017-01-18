Transcript for Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'

Diplomacy it's self. It's not new to me. In fact I would suggest there is nothing more important. To a governor success than her ability to unite its with different backgrounds. Viewpoints and objectives behind a common purpose. Like most government agencies the United Nations could benefit from a fresh set of eyes out we'll take an outsider's look at the institution. As I have an every challenge in my life Howell come to the UN to work and to work Smart. Nowhere has the UN's failure been more consistent. And more outrageous. Than it is then it's bias against our close ally Israel. Last month's passage of UN resolution. 2334. Was a terrible mistake. Making a peace agreement with the Israelis and the Palestinians even harder to achieve. I'll be a strong voice for American principles and American interest even if that is not what other UN representatives want to hear. The time has come for American strength once again. What I'll tell you is Russia is trying to show their muscle right now it is what they do and I think we always have to be cautious. I don't think that we can't trust them and I think that we need to let them know we are not okay with what happen in Ukraine Crimea. And what is happening in Syria but we're also gonna tell them that we do need their help with ices and went some other threats that we all share.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.