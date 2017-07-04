Transcript for Nikki Haley warns the US is 'prepared to do more' in Syria

As I warned on Wednesday when the international community consistently fails in its duty to act collectively. There are times when states are compelled take their own action. The indiscriminate use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians. Is one of those times our military destroyed the airfield from which this week's chemical strike took place. We were fully justified in doing so. Russia is supposed to be a guarantor of the removal of chemical weapons from Syria. Think about that. Russia is supposed to have removed all the chemical weapons from Syria. But obviously that has not happened. As innocent Syrians continue to be murdered in chemical attacks. Let's think about the possible reasons for Russia's failure. It could be that Russia is knowingly allowing chemical weapons to remain in serious. It could be that Russia has been incompetent and its efforts to remove the chemical weapons. Or it could be that the aside regime is playing the Russians for fools. Telling them that there are no chemical weapons all the while stockpiling them on their faith. The world is waiting for the Russian government to act responsibly. In serious. The world is waiting for Russia to reconsider its missed placed alliance with the star a sign. The United States will no longer wait for aside to use chemical weapons without any consequences. Those days are over we expect Russia and Iran to hold their ally accountable and abide by the terms of the cease fire. We expect this council to speak loudly and forcefully. When the regime or its allies undermine the political process. And countless of our own resolutions. The United States took a very measured step last night we are prepared to do more. But we hope that will not be necessary.

