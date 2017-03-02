Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump's Clothing Collection

Nordstrom will no longer sell Ivanka Trump's eponymous clothing and accessories line, the Seattle-based department store chain announced Thursday.
0:37 | 02/03/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump's Clothing Collection
Nordstrom says it's dropping a bomb could trumps fashion line because of declining sales. The department store chain says it typically cuts about 10% of its brands every season making her room for new stock. The move comes during a weeks long campaign called grabbing your wallet a boycott of retailers caring in Monaco or Donald Trump merchandise. This CEO of Hoover has quit an economic panel advising president trump. Under pressure after thousands of Hoover customers deleted their accounts in the wake of president trumps travel ban. Travis cal and it said in an internal memo that joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

