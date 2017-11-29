Transcript for North Korea tests ICBM that can reach US

Now to our other top story overnight North Korea announced it has successfully launched a new type of ballistic missile that can reach any location on the US mainland. The president trump is trying to reassure Americans that the threat is under control ABC's Molly hunter has all the developments force good morning mount. Thank good morning that's rain isn't the most powerful weapon they've ever tested but why now 75 days after their last pet. Have those back channel talks faltered is diplomacy dead. Experts aren't sure but this is a very scary milestone. And I. It quite well this morning a new threat from North Korea a country launching an Intercontinental ballistic missile that puts all of the United States and striking range it shot 2800. Miles into space flying for fifteen minutes and experts warn it singled for distance instead of altitude. That same missile could reach Washington DC. It went higher frankly than any previous thought they'd taken for research and development. Effort on their part can you go in ballistic missiles that could threaten. Everywhere in the world basically. The Pentagon briefing president trap lob a missile was still in the air saying missile was launched. Little while ago from North Korea will only tell you that we will take care of it. We have general Mattis in the room with us and we've had a long discussion on it. It is a situation that we will handle. In July North Korean state run television released this image showing Kim Jung and inspecting the same type of missile with its launch the country claims it's now achieved its goal of becoming a nuclear state. And now for the first time since the Cold War. Hawaii is resuming the testing of its nuclear attack warning sirens of. Possibility of attack activity is barriers mall. Come but we do what he's that it's important that we be proactive. Now president Tran had spoken with South Korea's president and Japan's prime minister reaffirming US commitment to those regional allies all three countries have called for an emergency. UN Security Council meeting and that meeting as well take place later today. Thank and that's still unclear what exactly the Security Council plans to do that many people we waited to hear it may have to say. Molly hunter forests in London thanks filing.

