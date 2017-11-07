The Note: Donald Trump Jr's big problem

More
The latest development in Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer and Senate Republican leadership pushes for a vote on health care next week.
0:30 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: Donald Trump Jr's big problem
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48561629,"title":"The Note: Donald Trump Jr's big problem","duration":"0:30","description":"The latest development in Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer and Senate Republican leadership pushes for a vote on health care next week.","url":"/Politics/video/note-donald-trump-jrs-big-problem-48561629","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.