The Note: John Kelly takes command of White House staff

More
John Kelly is sworn in today as White House chief of staff and Vice President Mike Pence is in Estonia, the first stop of his trip to Eastern Europe.
0:30 | 07/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: John Kelly takes command of White House staff
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48944055,"title":"The Note: John Kelly takes command of White House staff","duration":"0:30","description":"John Kelly is sworn in today as White House chief of staff and Vice President Mike Pence is in Estonia, the first stop of his trip to Eastern Europe.","url":"/Politics/video/note-john-kelly-takes-command-white-house-staff-48944055","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.