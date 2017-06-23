The Note: The long road to 50 votes on health care

More
Four GOP senators said they don't support the Senate health care plan as is and Trump said he doesn't have recordings of his conversations with James Comey.
0:30 | 06/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: The long road to 50 votes on health care
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48231434,"title":"The Note: The long road to 50 votes on health care","duration":"0:30","description":"Four GOP senators said they don't support the Senate health care plan as is and Trump said he doesn't have recordings of his conversations with James Comey.","url":"/Politics/video/note-long-road-50-votes-health-care-48231434","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.