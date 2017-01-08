{"id":48962930,"title":"The Note: 'The Mooch' moves out","duration":"0:30","description":"Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director and sources tell ABC News President Trump personally dictated the first statement Donald Trump Jr. gave explaining his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer.","url":"/Politics/video/note-mooch-moves-48962930","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}