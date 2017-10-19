-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump changes his tune - again
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump moves to break governing deadlock, but can't just go-it-alone
-
Now Playing: Obama speechwriter: 'This isn't going to be like this forever'
-
Now Playing: Obama Urges Press to Continue to Hold President Accountable
-
Now Playing: The Note: Will Obama stay above the fray amid Trump's patriotism challenge?
-
Now Playing: Trump doesn't support bipartisan health care plan after all
-
Now Playing: Trump's words spark anger
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Health care, taxes and Gold Star families
-
Now Playing: WH: There are no recordings of the president's calls with families of fallen service members
-
Now Playing: Rep. asks Trump to 'bring a transcript' to prove what he said to widow of fallen soldier
-
Now Playing: We're not prepared for future election interference: Attorney general
-
Now Playing: Trump feuds with John McCain
-
Now Playing: 'Give me a break!': Attorney general after grilling from senator
-
Now Playing: Analysis of Trump's meeting with Senate Finance Committee on tax overhaul
-
Now Playing: Attorney general grilled over cutting federal money to Chicago
-
Now Playing: Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'
-
Now Playing: Attorney general says he has not been interviewed by special counsel team
-
Now Playing: Attorney general questioned about Trump's pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio
-
Now Playing: Attorney general defends latest travel ban
-
Now Playing: Trump warns McCain: 'I fight back'