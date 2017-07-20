The Note: Trump disses Sessions

Trump criticized his attorney general in a New York Times interview and Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
0:30 | 07/20/17

Transcript for The Note: Trump disses Sessions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

