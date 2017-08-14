{"id":49202374,"title":"The Note: Trump facing criticism from 'many sides' for Charlottesville remarks","duration":"0:30","description":"President Trump did not explicitly condemn white supremacy groups after the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va., and he returns to D.C. briefly before heading to New York City.","url":"/Politics/video/note-trump-facing-criticism-sides-charlottesville-remarks-49202374","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}