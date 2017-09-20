The Note: Trump introduces his 'America first' to a global stage

More
Trump continues his week at the United Nations General Assembly after threatening to "totally destroy" North Korea in his address Tuesday.
0:30 | 09/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: Trump introduces his 'America first' to a global stage
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49972032,"title":"The Note: Trump introduces his 'America first' to a global stage","duration":"0:30","description":"Trump continues his week at the United Nations General Assembly after threatening to \"totally destroy\" North Korea in his address Tuesday.","url":"/Politics/video/note-trump-introduces-america-global-stage-49972032","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.