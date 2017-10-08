{"id":49130825,"title":"The Note: Trump and McConnell expose a rift in the party","duration":"0:30","description":"President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are publicly feuding and the Trump administration is sending mixed signals on its approach to North Korea.","url":"/Politics/video/note-trump-mcconnell-expose-rift-party-49130825","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}