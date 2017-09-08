The Note: Trump ratchets up the rhetoric on North Korea More Trump said North Korea will "be met with fire and fury" if it continues its threats as U.S. intelligence analysts say North Korea has developed a miniaturized nuclear warhead. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for The Note: Trump ratchets up the rhetoric on North Korea This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: The Note: No vacation from Twitter for Trump

The Note: Trump ratchets up the rhetoric on North Korea

