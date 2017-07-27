The Note: Trump's ban on transgender troops blindsides DC

More
President Trump, with little warning, used Twitter to announce a major reversal of U.S. military policy.
0:30 | 07/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: Trump's ban on transgender troops blindsides DC
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48879632,"title":"The Note: Trump's ban on transgender troops blindsides DC","duration":"0:30","description":"President Trump, with little warning, used Twitter to announce a major reversal of U.S. military policy.","url":"/Politics/video/note-trumps-ban-transgender-troops-blindsides-dc-48879632","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.