The Note: Trump's travel ban has arrived

More
Trump's travel ban is set to partially go into effect today and Senate Republican leadership pushes for a revised health care bill by Friday.
0:30 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: Trump's travel ban has arrived
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48344787,"title":"The Note: Trump's travel ban has arrived ","duration":"0:30","description":"Trump's travel ban is set to partially go into effect today and Senate Republican leadership pushes for a revised health care bill by Friday. ","url":"/Politics/video/note-trumps-travel-ban-arrived-48344787","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.