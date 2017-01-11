Transcript for Nov. 4, 1992: Carol Moseley-Braun becomes 1st black woman elected to US Senate

A year ago she was the Illinois or recorder of deeds and that job is the definition of political obscurity. But today Carol Moseley brawn as standard political history she's the first African American woman elected to the US senate. And she spoke with me last evening from Chicago about how she views her groundbreaking victory. Understand my first obligation is to fill my job description which is to be the senator from Illinois capitol work hard. To be as good senator the best senator this they've ever had for all the people don't mind and that's my first responsibility. Beyond that it's important I think for me too I'm gonna work hard this job I can. So that into focus in on on on what I can do to help provide some leadership. For the development of a new politics of new ethic that brings us together as a as a as a as a nation so I'm very very excited about the prospects Fuller. I remember John Thompson and I hope I don't misquote in the Georgetown basketball coach he became the first black coaches I were called when the NCAA championship. A lot was made of that and he said look I don't want it seem that way what I have done shouldn't be unusual because I'm black I should be seen as a good basketball coach. You want that distinction earned or now. I think that's important I think if anything our campaign. Stood for. The development. The a vote of of a multi racial multi ethnic multi cultural. Society and and I think that's the direction that we have to go as the nation and I'm just very honored that Illinois. Is leading the way for the rest of the country in that regard. And I'm going to work hard again that by my efforts as a senator. To do the job in the senate that my state needs to have done and by my actions focusing in on excellence and doing the best job I can. To distinguish myself and to make everybody proud for having supported me. So how do you try to change this you come in with three other new women. To the senate but it is still a body will be a body of 94 men and six women. Well understand I have legislative experience I served in the general assembly here in Illinois. And the most important thing is to work. Tort work for consensus to try to make our politics more common sense based to make it responsive to the needs and concerns of working people. To begin to focus and specifically on our domestic agenda to get this economy going. To set up the kind of of approaches to transition in our economy that'll provide opportunity again I think the women are going to have a real voice in behalf of those general issues as well as specific concerns such as the status of children and in our country. And you speak like a good politician headed for the senate when you say that but I I'm wondering if to some extent you have to kick. Of those male dominated senators in the tush a little bit that to change the senate and and make it a little less hide bound. Well I just don't think we'll have to I think the American people have done it this election with Bill Clinton being elected with violence election across the country. If anything's Dennis path thing it was signals from the American people are tired of gridlock. They're tired of the high bound politics them direction with vigilance. Politics and that they want it's real leadership and action on these on these domestic agenda specifically and so. I think that the Mandy chains really comes from the people. And if anything we just become the change agent or.

