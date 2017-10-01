Then and Now: President Obama's Position on Same Sex Marriage

How Obama's position on same sex marriage evolved from his comments to a local Chicago TV station on Oct. 26, 2004, to his interview with ABC's Robin Roberts on May 9, 2012.
0:17 | 01/10/17

Transcript for Then and Now: President Obama's Position on Same Sex Marriage
What I believe in my faith is that. A man and woman when they get married are performing something before god. It is important for me to go ahead and a farm. That. I think same sex couples should vehicle theater.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

