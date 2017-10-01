Obama Addresses Climate Change in His 2014 State of the Union Speech

More
In his 2014 SOTU speech, President Obama asserts that 'climate change is a fact.'
0:22 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Obama Addresses Climate Change in His 2014 State of the Union Speech
The debate is settled up. Climate change is fact and win our children's children look us in the eye and ask. If we did all we could to leave them a safer more stable world. Would new sources of energy I want us to be able to say yes we did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44553896,"title":"Obama Addresses Climate Change in His 2014 State of the Union Speech","duration":"0:22","description":"In his 2014 SOTU speech, President Obama asserts that 'climate change is a fact.'","url":"/Politics/video/obama-addresses-climate-change-2014-state-union-speech-44553896","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.