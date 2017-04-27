Transcript for Obama administration reviewed Flynn's security clearance, Trump WH says

General Flynn was a career military officer who maintained. A high level security clearance throughout his career in the military. His Clarence was last reissued. By the Obama administration in 2016. With full knowledge of his activities that occurred in 2015 as you point out so. The issue is you know he was issued a security clearance under the Obama administration. In the spring of 2016. Trip and and that transactions that you're referring to occurred in December of 20:15. Morning stand so what. Obviously there's an issue that you point out that apartment defense inspector general's looking into. We welcome that but all of that Clarence quiz was made by the Obama during the Obama administration. And apparently with knowledge of the trip that he took so. That's how the process works and and I welcome the Department of Defense is IG through the wind storm comes in the question is do they have a Clancy if not to apply for one. And if they have one. And the Clarence is made available from the from the issuing agency. That's you can't he did he beat the whole reason you have a clearance is that someone is found whether or not they they're. It was not justice you push it was others. Those things come away any regrets. Just say the president. Knowing what you know now. That's something we're working our way I think the president made the right decision at the right time and news it's been pretty clear that he. He you know it's it under same. He made the right decision and I think we looked fortune that decision and the decision stands for Clinton and and he walked. The courtroom just the clearest that was in the fund about a country that doesn't make sense sure it does the same way that when you applied for credentialed to the white house press briefing. When you were here told legislators on and explain the answer to you can't come down. The kids are gone. They hung high in on trying to answer nature. This is the answer when you applied common listen when you applied to come here to this briefing them. As a member of the press you applied he thought certain forms with the Secret Service to have your background. When I came in here on January 20 the people that have been cleared the day before were cleared on the twentieth 21 accent we didn't we run your background. We trust that when you were cleared the first time when he if you're clear and you know December 15 or January 20. He was still that your background check still cleared. Every individual. Came into this White House either applied for security clients or hacked want everyone in the government goes to the same SF 86 process every single person. And so why would you re Ronnie background check and someone who was the head of the department of Defense Intelligence Agency. That had and did maintain a high level security clearance that's it it doesn't there's no difference between administrations when you come in from one they re running. You date the reason they grant and for five years is that it's a very extensive background. When they check your contact your places of residence here employment they collapse of the field they do a lot of that work and work. Required to maintain updates to that. Clearance they re AG indicated every five years that occurred in this case and now the department of defense inspector general's looking into it that's congressman who's accuses this White House cover. You say 15. I was frankly. Taken back by his comments today because they're frankly not true.

