Obama-Biden Bromance Reduces VP to Tears

Joe Biden was moved to tears when the president surprised him with the Medal of Freedom.
1:50 | 01/12/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Obama-Biden Bromance Reduces VP to Tears
As want to dip some folks together to pay tribute to somebody who's not only been by my side. For the duration of this amazing journey and by somebody who has devoted his entire professional life. To service through this. That's vice president Americas ever have to built by. There's also there's been an one last chance. Talk about our. Our romance. I'm not mention Amtrak airborne aviators. What throwing. Joseph. For your faith in your fellow Americans. I'm pleased reward our nation's highest civilian on. The presidential medal of freedom. About six months in. Chris you're finished you know Joseph. What surprised me. We've come such good friends. Nicest surprise do.

{"id":44746025,"title":"Obama-Biden Bromance Reduces VP to Tears","duration":"1:50","description":"Joe Biden was moved to tears when the president surprised him with the Medal of Freedom.","url":"/Politics/video/obama-biden-bromance-reduces-vp-tears-44746025","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
