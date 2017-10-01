Transcript for Obama Calls for Unity in His 'A More Perfect Union' Speech on Race

The fact is that the comments that have been made. And the issues but have surfaced over the last few weeks reflect the complexities of race in this country that we've never really worked through. A part of arguing that we have not. Yet made perfect. And if we walk away now. If we simply retreat into our respective corners. We will never be able to come together and solve challenges like health care or education or the need to find good jobs. For every American.

