Transcript for Obama Comments on George H.W. Bush Hospitalization

We have been in touch with the bush family today after hearing about president George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush being admitted to the hospital this morning. If they have not only dedicated. Their lives to this country they have been a constant source of friendship and support. And good counsel for Michelle and me over the years. They are as fine. A couple of us as we know. And so. We want to send our prayers and our work through them. Really good people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.