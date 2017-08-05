Transcript for Obama offers defense of Affordable Care Act in Profile in Courage speech

That GOP health care bill narrowly passed the house not last week. And now Republican lawmakers are back Coleman they're district some of them forced to defend their support that measure. It wasn't exactly a warm welcome. Rotten here Tony that your days are limited. Some Republicans on the defense funneling their yes votes to repeal and replace the affordable care Iraq. Forced to explain why he supported the measure that rules back he protections of obamacare bill bill heard tax. Grady is the unit. One of the biggest issues preexisting conditions. Under this bill no matter what you cannot be denied coverage gene therapies using conditioner in this bill you cannot fully don't charge more charge higher. Let me let me finish my point you can't charge people more I think he continuous coverage. While some Republicans are sticking to their talking points others are breaking ranks it's true that under the house bill. That a state that gets a waiver would still have to provide coverage to be Pope. Would preexisting conditions but bad Pepperidge might well be an affordable. And now the namesake of the health care bill at the center of the debate is speaking out. President Obama calling on congress to protect his signature bill that extended health care coverage to twenty million Americans. I hope the current members of congress. The call that. It actually it doesn't take a lot of courage to they've those who were already powerful. But it does require us encouraged to champion the vulnerable. And the sect. And the infirm.

