-
Now Playing: Obama Receives Classified Russian Hacking Report, Intel Officials Mum in Capitol Hill Testimony
-
Now Playing: Pot Advocates Plan to Hand Out 4,200 Free Joints on Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Intelligence Reports: CIA and FBI to Take Lead
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump on 'Obamacare,' Election Hacking
-
Now Playing: Inside the Battle Over 'Obamacare'
-
Now Playing: Showdown Begins Over Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Trump's Taunts Continue as Intel Agencies Prepare Russia Hacking Brief
-
Now Playing: VP-Elect Mike Pence Huddles With Republicans on 'Obamacare' Plans
-
Now Playing: Busy Day on Capitol Hill as President Obama and VP-Elect Pence Hold Meetings on Health Care
-
Now Playing: GOP Reverses Course on Ethics Office
-
Now Playing: VP-Elect Pence, President Obama Have Dueling 'Obamacare' Meetings
-
Now Playing: Clintons, Bushes to Attend Donald Trump Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Trump, House Republicans Battle Over Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Saying Intel Briefing Was Postponed, Trump Continues Doubting Russian Election Hacking
-
Now Playing: NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
-
Now Playing: Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Russia's Election Hacking Role
-
Now Playing: House Republicans Withdraw Move to Weaken Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: What Is the Office of Congressional Ethics?
-
Now Playing: House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash