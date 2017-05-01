Transcript for Obama Receives Classified Russian Hacking Report, Intel Officials Mum in Capitol Hill Testimony

Top intelligence officials came to the White House Thursday presenting their comprehensive report on Russia's election Cymer attack. What he did and how the president has also directed the intelligence community to make as much of the information included in the report public. Because it's important for the American people to understand. That it's our democracy. That has been. Interfered with on Capitol Hill overwhelming bipartisan agreement with the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia was behind the cyber attack. Putting lawmakers at odds with president elect Donald Trump. On Wednesday truck treated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is claim that Russia didn't give him that hacked DNC emails but today the president elect said. He wasn't an agreement with the signs and called himself a big fan of the intelligence community that embraced that the fugitive hacker seemingly over the intelligence community. Drew attention from lawmakers. The navy man quite frankly. The president elect from bracing doing this time. Senator John McCain asking specifically about his son's do you think that there's any credibility we should attach to this individual given his record. But on monitor new senator Tim Kaine Hillary Clinton's running mate brought up another aspect of Russia's election interference you know I had a little. Role in this election I was along for the ride for a 105 days and was the subject up a couple of fake news stories. Director of National Intelligence James clapper is that packing with just one part of Russia's multifaceted campaign. But also included propaganda and misinformation. Donald Trump received his own briefing on the report on Friday Karen Travers ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.