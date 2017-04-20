Obama wades into French election ahead of Sunday vote

Former President Barack Obama spoke to French Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, but "an endorsement was not the purpose of the call," Obama's spokesman said in a statement.
Transcript for Obama wades into French election ahead of Sunday vote

