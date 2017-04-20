Obama wades into French election ahead of Sunday vote More Former President Barack Obama spoke to French Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, but "an endorsement was not the purpose of the call," Obama's spokesman said in a statement. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Obama wades into French election ahead of Sunday vote This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: French presidential candidate nails bottle flip challenge

Now Playing: Obama wades into French election ahead of Sunday vote

