Transcript for Obamacare repeal fails again in the Senate in 49-51 vote

Have breaking news from Capitol Hill this stunning defeat. For president trump and the Republican party's effort to repeal obamacare senators were in their chamber to the early morning hours as Republican leaders including vice president patents. Tried to secure enough support. John McCain was one of the three Republican senators to vote against the bill and that was enough. The other two Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski who sat on either side of president from just a month ago this photo here who's trying to win their support. It occasionally rallies live with more including the president's response overnight what the president now saying annaly. While Atlantic and is this is a major blow to president trump their Republicans signature promise to repeal and replace obamacare is not happening. And it was Republican Senator John McCain casting that deciding votes. Along night in this NH a delayed vote and no shortage of drama. All eyes on maverick John McCain. Who returned to Washington to take part in the health care debate despite his impressive brain cancer diagnosis court called roll devote began at 1:24 AM and writes later McCain Schilling no lack of stamina raising his arm and then lowering the boom on the Republican signature promise. The dramatic moment eliciting cheers from the Democrats. Along with McCain Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski also voting no. Making the final tally 49 to fifty wine. This is. You know clearly a disappointing moment. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell analogy defeat Republicans reeling from the significant loss and broken campaign promise stickler is telling CNN it's. The working men and women. We're left behind at night. Vice president Mike Pence working the floor for hours but India and no need for his tie breaking vote and both sides agreeing each time to move forward. It's time. To move along it's time to turn the page. President trounced weighing in online tweeting and three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning led Obama care implode then deal watch. Senator McCain released a statement about his decision to vote no saying the Affordable Care Act was rammed through congress on a strict party line basis. And that Republicans shouldn't make this same mistake that led to Obama cares collapsed and it had. Seven Democrats say they're not celebrating at least not yet thank you amble around there in DC.

