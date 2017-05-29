Opponents of Texas immigration disrupt legislative session More Under SB4, Texas police chiefs and sheriffs are required -- under the threat of jail and removal from office -- to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Opponents of Texas immigration disrupt legislative session This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Opponents of Texas immigration disrupt legislative session

Now Playing: President Trump lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Now Playing: Donald Trump calls military veterans 'real heroes'

Now Playing: Sen. John McCain: Putin the 'most important threat, more so than ISIS'

Now Playing: Trump administration insists Kushner did no wrong

Now Playing: Jared Kushner's role in the White House under increasing scrutiny

Now Playing: President Trump returns from first foreign trip to new questions about Russia

Now Playing: Karl: Sources close to president say it may be time for Kushner to take leave of absence

Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 5.28.2017

Now Playing: Trump biographer says Trump hasn't changed 'a bit' since assuming presidency

Now Playing: DHS secretary: 'Both normal... and acceptable' to have back channel communications

Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff says 'there ought to be a review' of Kushner's security clearance

Now Playing: Trump back from foreign trip faces political storms over Russian investigation

Now Playing: New questions about Kushner's alleged plan for back channel Communications with Russia

Now Playing: President Trump says his first international trip was a success

Now Playing: Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College

Now Playing: New questions arise about Jared Kushner as the Russia investigation continues

Now Playing: FBI calls emergency meeting with Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Now Playing: Trump closes in on the end of his first overseas trip

Now Playing: Hillary Clinton speaks to graduating students at her alma mater Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47709901,"title":"Opponents of Texas immigration disrupt legislative session","duration":"0:37","description":"Under SB4, Texas police chiefs and sheriffs are required -- under the threat of jail and removal from office -- to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation.","url":"/Politics/video/opponents-texas-immigration-disrupt-legislative-session-47709901","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}