Opponents of Texas immigration disrupt legislative session

Under SB4, Texas police chiefs and sheriffs are required -- under the threat of jail and removal from office -- to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation.
0:37 | 05/29/17

Transcript for Opponents of Texas immigration disrupt legislative session

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

